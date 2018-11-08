Entertainment
Ja Rule Calls Out 50 Cent

Ja Rule took to Instagram the other day to address, nobody but 50 Cent. Their beef goes back to almost 20 years.

Ja claimed that Fif blocked him on social media and that the post below, was the last time speak on 50 Cent.

“This will be my last post about @50cent and I wanna be serious for second and just say me and this man went back and forth yesterday like school kids…” Ja shared, captioning a throwback photo of 50 Cent and Donald Trump. “But not once did I see him use his platform of 20 million followers for ANYTHING uplifting I’m sure he didn’t vote didn’t encourage anyone to vote only Tom fucking foolery tearing down other ppl of color always talking shit with yo stink breath ass.”

50 Cent has not yet responded

[caption id="attachment_770248" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] If anything in Hip-Hop has remained true over the years, it’s that nobody is ever going to win the petty war with 50 Cent. After promoting his rival Ja Rule‘s concert by screen capping a Groupon offering, the G-Unit mogul allegedly bought 200 tickets to the concert just so the stands could be empty. Earlier today (Oct. 26), Fif posted the image to his nearly 21 million followers of the concert writing in the caption, “People think I’m mean so go see this. $15 bucks.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BpZi5cRFDUj/ Obviously, it wasn’t as benevolent an act as it seems as @50Cent_daily notes in a tweet of an image of the post with 50 writing, “I just bought 200 seats in the front so they can be empty LOL.” https://twitter.com/50cent_daily/status/1055861022463086594 Ja Rule is slated to rock the stages of Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas on November 9 according to the Groupon ad. No word yet if 50 Cent actually copped the haul of tickets. Fif also took a swipe at Ashanti lately after a concert she was slated to perform at sold a limited amount of tickets. The reactions on Twitter have been bubbling all day and we’ve collected some of the better ones. Check them out below. — Photo: Getty

Ja Rule Calls Out 50 Cent

