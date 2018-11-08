Ja Rule Calls Out 50 Cent

Ja Rule took to Instagram the other day to address, nobody but 50 Cent. Their beef goes back to almost 20 years.

Ja claimed that Fif blocked him on social media and that the post below, was the last time speak on 50 Cent.

“This will be my last post about @50cent and I wanna be serious for second and just say me and this man went back and forth yesterday like school kids…” Ja shared, captioning a throwback photo of 50 Cent and Donald Trump. “But not once did I see him use his platform of 20 million followers for ANYTHING uplifting I’m sure he didn’t vote didn’t encourage anyone to vote only Tom fucking foolery tearing down other ppl of color always talking shit with yo stink breath ass.”

50 Cent has not yet responded

