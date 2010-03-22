Mag Apologies To Beyonce and Jay-Z Over $10 Mil “Marriage Contract” Claim

According to AllHipHop.com, a writer for German magazine Neon has been fired for printing a story that claimed Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce Knowles were bound by a “marriage contract.”

The magazine admitted to doubting the credibility of a series of articles published by writer Ingo Mocek, who claimed Bey and Jay-Z had a $10 million dollar wedding contract.

The article also implied that Beyonce was not enamored with “white music producers.”

“We assume that the interview did not take place as claimed,” said the magazine in a statement. “We sincerely apologize to Ms. Knowles and her management for all personal inconvenience that may have arisen due to the publication of this interview.”

Interviews with rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Christina Aguilera have now been called into question by Neon as well.

According to reports, Mocek was fired over the articles.