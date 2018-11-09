Santa Slam 2018 Opener Contest

Santa Slam 2018 is right around the corner and we are looking for someone special to help open the concert of the year! So if you rap or sing, here is your chance to perform in front of packed house at Hot’s 96.3’s annual Santa Slam event!

Age Requirements

To participate you must be between the age of 13-19 years old.

Entry Details and Rules

Starting November 9th, 2018 artists must submit a clean and edited MP3 or MP4 of original material that is 5 minutes or less at to santaslam18@gmail.com.

Artists must also submit the following via email:

social media handles

phone number

picture

All Internet entries must be received by 11:59pm EST on November 13th, 2018, or they will be void.

Hot 96.3 personnel will pick the top 10 songs which will be posted to Hot963.com for voting.

Voting Details & Rules

Voting will take place on Hot963.com from November 15th-21st, 2018.

The contestant with most votes will be announced November 22nd on air at 5pm on Hot 96.3.

Prize

The winner will br awarded the opportunity to perform at Santa Slam at the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum on Saturday, December 9th, 2018, along with two (2) tickets to Santa Slam 2018!

