Q Money Joins Santa Slam 2018!

He hails from Cleveland and on December 9th, rapper Q Money will be rocking stage at Santa Slam 2018, after being added to the concert line-up this week.

Q Money is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Ain’t Shit Funny which dropped earlier this year.

The Cleveland native joins an already hot concert line-up that includes Migos, Bazzi, BlocBoy JB, Tee Grizzley, Bryce Vine, Lil Duval, LA4SS and more!

Tickets are selling fast

