Super producer Mike Will Made-It took the role to produce the soundtrack for the upcoming sequel, Creed II. Mike Will took to Instagram and Twitter to announced the track list and promises that this will not be your average soundtrack.

He confirmed there will an appearance from Lil Wayne, Bon Iver, Slim Jxmmi, ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Nas, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Swae Lee, J. Cole, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black, Quavo, Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo, Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, Vince Staples, Ella Mai and more.

Mike Will’s caption wrote, “RARE COLLABS , LOUDMIXES , NEW FLOWS , FRESH MELODIES, NEW TEMPOS , NEW FREQUENCIES REAL MESSAGES IN THE MOST ORGANIC WAY. THE SOUNDTRACK / COLLABORATION ALBUM GAME WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AFTER THIS.”

A lot of hype for a soundtrack album, but the main question is if this is a Philly based movie, where is a Meek Mill track?

Creed II Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On Hot 96.3: