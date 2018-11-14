Migos Dab To Whitney Houston & More In “Carpool Karaoke’ [VIDEO]

Migos appeared on “Carpool Karaoke” Tuesday evening with host James Corden and boy was it hilarious.

Not only did they break down hits from Whitney Houston, Neil Diamond but they also surprised Corden by unveiling $210,000 and they took him on a shopping spree, where they attempted to give him some swag.

Watch the full video of Migos Carpool Karaoke above but be warned you will be laughing and probably dabbing the entire time!

Plus, if that’s not enough, Migos will hit the stage at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds along with, Tee Grizzley, BlocBoy JB, Lil Duval and more! Click here to buy your tickets!

