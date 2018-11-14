Should NBA 2k Add A Fight or Trash Talking Button?

On Monday night, we saw tensions rise between Golden State Warrior stars, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant as the two got into it after bad decision-making by Green in the final seconds of regulation.

Not to mention, just last month we saw Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo get into fight where spit and fists were thrown by multiple players before the players were separated.

Now obviously, fights in the NBA are no surprise. We have seen verbal spats, physical fist fights and all-out brawls, need I remind you of Malice at the Palace in 2004.

However, while we are used to seeing fights happen on the court, we aren’t use to seeing them happen on our favorite NBA video games like NBA 2k.

Rapper BlocBoy JB brought it up on Twitter earlier this week, even saying that if NBA 2K20 does have a fight button, he doesn’t want it. See his tweet below:

If NBA 2K20 Don’t Have Ah Fight Button Ion Want It — BlocBoy JB (@BlocBoy_JB) November 12, 2018

That being said, we can’t help but ask, should there be a fight button or maybe even a trash talking feature on the next NBA 2k video game? Let us know by voting on the poll below?

