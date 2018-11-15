Quavo Says “Stop Comparing Us Please!!!”

Anytime we have a music group, whether they rap or sing, it seems fans can’t help but to compare and put the group members against each other at some point.

We saw it back in the day with groups like Temptations, The Supremes, then later with NWA, Destiny’s Child, B2K, Danity Kane and now we are seeing it once again with the Migos.

Well, fellow Migos member, Quavo, wants everybody to stop comparing them, according to the tweet he posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. See the tweet below:

Stop Comparing Us Please!!!

PUT US AGAINST THEM!!!!

Thank you — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 15, 2018

Again, comparisons are nothing new when it comes to the Migos. However, with the recent release of solo projects by Quavo and Takeoff and the pending release’s Offset’s solo project, let’s just say fans have been even more vocal about who the “best migos” member is.

Nevertheless, nobody will be comparing them when they perform live at Santa Slam 2018 on Dec 9th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The highly anticipated show also includes BlocBoy JB, Bazzi, Lil Duval, Tee Grizzley and more! Click here to buy your tickets!

