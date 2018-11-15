via: TMZ

Nelly’s facing new legal trouble — a woman is suing him for an alleged sexual assault after one of his shows in England.

The woman, who’s filed as a Jane Doe — claims Nelly masturbated in front of her multiple times after the December 2017 Essex concert. We broke the story … Nelly was under criminal investigation back in February after the woman came forward with the allegations.

Nelly Sued AGAIN After UK Show was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: