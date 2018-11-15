Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter Dies At 47

Actress and model Kim Porter, who was in relationship with Diddy between 1994 – 2007 has reportedly died.

According to TMZ, she was found dead in her L.A. area home. Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ they got a call to Porter’s Toluca Lake home around noon. According to emergency dispatch audio the call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest.

Cause of death has not yet been identified.

Porter and Diddy share 3 children together, including their twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila and son Christian Combs. Plus, Diddy also help to raise her son, Quincy, who was from her previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

