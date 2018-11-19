Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is back in the news again and it looks like he may be in major trouble.

TMZ reports that the rapper and his former management team was arrested Sunday night by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents in New York City. A total of 4 men were arrested and they are all facing racketeering and firearms charges. NYPD and Homeland Security were all also involved in the investigation. Tekashi just received four years probation after being charged with unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance from an incident in 2015.

On Sunday Morning, Tekashi dropped the tracklist of his debut album which features Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and more.

Now it looks like he will be celebrating it’s release behind bars.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 24 photos Launch gallery Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time 1. C- Murder Source: 1 of 24 2. Tupac Source: 2 of 24 3. Lil’ Wayne Source: 3 of 24 4. Cassidy Source: 4 of 24 5. Slick Rick Source: 5 of 24 6. Shyne Source: 6 of 24 7. Remy Ma Source: 7 of 24 8. Gucci Mane Source: 8 of 24 9. T.I. Source: 9 of 24 10. BG Source: 10 of 24 11. G-Dep Source: 11 of 24 12. Fat Joe Source: 12 of 24 13. Beanie Sigel Source: 13 of 24 14. Lil’ Kim Source: 14 of 24 15. Chief Keef Source: 15 of 24 16. Ja Rule Source: 16 of 24 17. Lil Boosie Source: 17 of 24 18. Wiz Khalifa Source: 18 of 24 19. Ol’ Dirty Bastard Source: 19 of 24 20. Mystikal Source: 20 of 24 21. Snoop Dogg Source: 21 of 24 22. Foxy Brown Source: 22 of 24 23. Notorious B.I.G. Source: 23 of 24 24. Black Rob Source: 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Tekashi 6ix9ine And 3 Others Reportedly Arrested By The Feds On RICO Charges was originally published on kysdc.com