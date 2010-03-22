Usher Doesn’t Mind Getting Peed Or Pooped On

While in Atlanta promoting his new album, Raymond Vs Raymond, Usher stopped in to Hot 107.9 FM and revealed that he didn’t mind getting peed or pooped on…

…by his kids, of course.

Usher also explained the title of his sixth album by saying that it’s about his own internal battle, and not his recent divorce like many have speculated.

Raymond Vs Raymond is scheduled to hit stores on March 30th!

RELATED: VIDEO: Usher & Alicia Keys Perform At 2010 NBA All-Star Game

RELATED: Does Usher Still Have What It Takes?