It’s the season to give back and Jeezy is doing just that. The rapper decided to help a family of 16 that lost their home in a fire and also gifted them by paying for their hotel until next year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In case you missed it Future is caught up in drama once again. Eliza Reign who’s an Instagram model claims that Future is the father of her unborn child. She also states that he’s threatened to have her killed.

SEE ALSO: Jeezy Says He’s Retiring

Lastly, over the Thanksgiving break many people went out to the movies. “Creed II,” starring Michael B. Jordan made over $55 million dollars and came in second to “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

See photos of Jeezy in concert below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS] 11 photos Launch gallery Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS] 1. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 01 Source: 1 of 11 2. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 02 Source: 2 of 11 3. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show Source: 3 of 11 4. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 04 Source: 4 of 11 5. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 05 Source: 5 of 11 6. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 06 Source: 6 of 11 7. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 07 Source: 7 of 11 8. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 08 Source: 8 of 11 9. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 09 Source: 9 of 11 10. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 10 Source: 10 of 11 11. Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show 11 Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS] Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit! PHOTOS] Jeezy Secret Pop Up Show In Atlanta Was Lit!

Jeezy Gives Back To Family That Lost Everything In Fire was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com