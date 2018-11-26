Drake’s Toronto Mansion is on SICKO Mode !

Live it up Drizzy, live it UP !

Drake Stans are fully aware that Champagne Papi has been building what amounts to a palace in his hometown of Toronto. He bought the property for $4 million in 2016 but has had it under construction for the past 2 years.

According to TMZ the floor plans for the home were filed publicly which means we get to see exactly how Drizzy will be living.

Let’s start with the master bedroom “where the magic happens”. Drake’s personal quarters is 941 square feet and takes up half the second floor. The room is fitted with his own stairwell entrance, 2 dressing rooms AND 2 closets (all part of one elaborate wardrobe area), a steam shower and tub with a skylight above, TWO balcony areas with an outdoor hot tub and a kitchenette.

