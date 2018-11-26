XXXTentacion’s Mother Reveals Name Of The Rapper’s Son

The family of rapper XXXTentacion had some positive news after tragically losing him in June of this year. Shortly after his passing, they shared that an unnamed woman would be welcoming his baby in December.

The family held a baby shower last week to welcome the new baby boy. The shower was a private event filled with family and friends of the late rapper. XXX’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, announced that the baby’s name would be Gekyume, via Instagram.

XXXTentacion’s mother reveals the late rapper’s son has been given the name Gekyume, which is a word X created before his passing pic.twitter.com/NwA2LxekAD — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 25, 2018

XXX created the word and explained the meaning before his passing. He defined it as “different state or next universe of thought.”

