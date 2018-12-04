Marcoo 5k Wins Santa Slam 2018 Opener Contest!

Last month, Hot 96.3 invited local artists between the ages of 13-18 years old around the city to share their music with us for the chance to open up the Santa Slam 2018 and perform on the main stage!

After a week of voting and letting the city decide, we have our winner… Marcoo 5k.

Marcoo 5k was one of the 50 entries we received but was able to make it to Top 10, before receiving the most votes in the second round of the contest to win the grande prize.

Marcoo 5k is the first winner of this contest and will open up the show at Santa Slam 2018 on Sunday, December 9th which will feature performances from Migos, Bazzi, BlocBoyJB, Bryce Vine, Lil Duval, and more!

Also On Hot 96.3: