Gary’s Tea: Magic Johnson’s Daughter Escapes Home Invasion & More [VIDEO]

Beware next time you rent a Airbnb. Magic Johnson’s daughter, Elise Johnson is lucky to be alive after several robbers came in with weapons, where she was staying with friends.

Nevertheless, Elis fled the Airbnb and ran out a side glass door. According to reports, the robbers came in with guns and stole Rolex watches, money and more. No one at the scene was hurt and Gary With Da Tea mentioned he doesn’t like the idea of renting someones home because you never know what could happen.

In other news, Kim Porter passed away a couple weeks ago and social media has an issue with how her kids are mourning. Quincy Brown was caught smiling and people didn’t like it.

Rickey Smiley, who just lost his grandfather, Ernest Smiley mentioned that people want you to cry all day everyday, but some don’t understand that the kids have to continue living life. The memories of their mother will always be with them.

Lastly, Drake won his case against Layla Lace, who alleged he got her pregnant as well as raped her. The rapper wants to move on from this and continue to focus on his career.

See what Quincy Brown had to say about his mother below.

Kim Porter was adored by everyone she came in contact with and influenced many of the artists we covet. Since her untimely death, friends, family and fans have taken to social media to speak her glory, telling stories about her as a mother, caregiver, friend and woman. She played the piano and loved to sing in her spare time. Her death sent shock waves through the industry. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] She was laid to rest this weekend in Columbus, Georgia by family, friends and fans who adored the beloved mother. Mary J. Blige remembered her as a “protector,” who encouraged her to self-reflect on life decisions she made. Janelle Monae credited Kim with her career. SEE ALSO: Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave You In Tears Her oldest son Quincy thanked the public for their support during what he called, “toughest heartbreak I will ever encounter.”  https://www.instagram.com/p/BqvPkfxDqb5/   Here’s how others remembered the beautiful soul.

Gary’s Tea: Magic Johnson’s Daughter Escapes Home Invasion & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

