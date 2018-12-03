Gary’s Tea: Magic Johnson’s Daughter Escapes Home Invasion & More [VIDEO]

Beware next time you rent a Airbnb. Magic Johnson’s daughter, Elise Johnson is lucky to be alive after several robbers came in with weapons, where she was staying with friends.

Nevertheless, Elis fled the Airbnb and ran out a side glass door. According to reports, the robbers came in with guns and stole Rolex watches, money and more. No one at the scene was hurt and Gary With Da Tea mentioned he doesn’t like the idea of renting someones home because you never know what could happen.

In other news, Kim Porter passed away a couple weeks ago and social media has an issue with how her kids are mourning. Quincy Brown was caught smiling and people didn’t like it.

Rickey Smiley, who just lost his grandfather, Ernest Smiley mentioned that people want you to cry all day everyday, but some don’t understand that the kids have to continue living life. The memories of their mother will always be with them.

Lastly, Drake won his case against Layla Lace, who alleged he got her pregnant as well as raped her. The rapper wants to move on from this and continue to focus on his career.

See what Quincy Brown had to say about his mother below.

