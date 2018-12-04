Marvel Drops A Brand New Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’ [VIDEO]

As promised during last night’s telecast of Monday Night Football, Marvel dropped a brand new trailer for Captain Marvel, the movie that’s coming two months before Avengers 4.

The new trailer arrives three months after the first one and only adds to our speculation on what is going to happen come March. Of course, the new trailer answers one question as to why Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) punched that old woman on the train plus more shots of Samuel L. Jackson and a few more interesting tidbits on what happened to Captain Marvel when she crash landed on that alien planet.

Not to leave it at just a trailer, Marvel dropped a brand new poster for the film as well. It shows Larson in her superhero outfit flanked by images representing her dual lives, one as an Air Force pilot and the other as an intergalactic warrior. The film opens on March 8 and you can peep the trailer below.

Check out the new poster and tune-in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. pic.twitter.com/43EPkcTBET — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2018

