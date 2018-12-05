Kevin Hart Announces He’s Hosting The 2019 Oscars

It’s Hart’s first time hosting the show and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had previously held talks with Hart about hosting the February ceremony. “I appreciate @TheAcademy for the opportunity,” wrote Hart in his post, adding, “For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to.”
The past two Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Hart previously hosted the MTV Movie Awards alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the two were promoting their Central Intelligence movie. He’s been campaigning in some form or fashion to host the Oscars or at least wanting to host the Oscars since 2015. “That would be a major accomplishment. With what I’ve done and the progress I’ve made in my career,” he said. “That’s definitely the next major step, I feel, for a comedian.”
The Oscars will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC. Peep Hart’s statement below.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
