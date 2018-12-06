Entertainment
Is Nicki Minaj Dating A Registered Sex Offender? The Internet Seems To Think So

Sis, what are you doing?

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 12, 2018

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

With her online and in-person behavior, lagging album and concert ticket sales and the company she keeps, this hasn’t been Nicki Minaj’s best year.

Sadly, it seems to be getting worse.

After the “Queen” rapper posted a picture of her and a mystery man on social media last week, the Internet sleuths got to inspecting and found out that her new Bae may be Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, a registered sex offender.

According to Hollywood Life, it appears that Petty, 40, was convicted of raping a 16-year old girl back in 1995 when he was a teenager. The father of five is also currently on the sex offender registry list.

This week, even more pictures and video of the couple have been surfacing online. Take a look:

Ok, we see you #NickiMinaj 👀 (See previous post)

Nicki has yet to confirm that she is dating Petty, but has been tweeting a lot lately.

We’re not sure what she is referring here specifically, but Black Twitter had a lot to say about her dating game.

Lord, what happened to the rumors that she was dating Lewis Hamilton? Can we just go back to those days?

BEAUTIES: Do you believe Nicki Minaj is really dating this guy?

Nicki Minaj dropped the visuals for her song Good Form and it's dripping with eye-candy. The Queen rapper enlisted a gorgeous girl gang for Good Form, but is it coincidence she placed Cardi B's enemies front and center? Nicki had everyone in her video from reality TV star Evelyn Lozada to the controversial Clermont twins (who she used as a seat). Keep scrolling for a little background on all the ladies in the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8GX0cZ-xtw  

Is Nicki Minaj Dating A Registered Sex Offender? The Internet Seems To Think So was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

