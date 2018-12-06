Gary’s Tea: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Shut Down Cheating Rumors & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been together for quite some time now, but rumors are floating around that he’s cheating on her. The couple continues to shut them down and Kylie mentioned that she doesn’t believe it and has no plans on leaving him.

Furthermore, they continue to post pictures with their baby girl, Stormi to show that their a happy family.

In other news, Lifetime’s premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly” was shut down the other night. Women that told their stories, producers and others gathered to watch the show, but quickly had to exit the building.

Gary With Da Tea mentioned there were several bomb threats called in and someone threatened to shoot up the theater if it kept playing. There is no word on if the premiere will ever happen again, but this time maybe take more precautions.

