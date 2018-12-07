Watch The Avengers: End Game Trailer

“Part of the journey is the end.”

WHEW. After seven months of agony for Marvel fans after the events in Infinty War, Marvel finally gives fans an update on what happened to Tony Stark, Captain America, the Hulk and more with the debut trailer of Avengers: End Game.

To recap before you lose your mind — there is no action in the trailer, only dialogue and planning. Yes, Thanos wiped out half of living life on Earth (it’s been seven months, that’s not a spoiler) and Iron Man is currently trapped in space with no way of getting back home. Meanwhile back on Earth, Captain America has a big plan to supposedly fix everything and we see the return of two Marvel heroes that were MIA during the Infinity War: Ant-Man and Hawkeye.

“This is the fight of our lives,” Captain America says.

Black Widow responds, “This is going to work.”

“I know, because I don’t know what to do if it doesn’t.”

Get hype then! Avengers: End Game hits theaters next April,

