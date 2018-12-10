SantaSlam18: BlocBoy JB Reveals The Truth Behind The German Police Incident [VIDEO]

BlocBoy JB’s rap career took off thanks to the viral “Shoot” dance that took over the world. Since then he’s had a feature from Drake on “Look Alive” and he recently followed all that up with a new mixtape called Don’t Think That.

On Sunday, he had everybody doing #ShootChallenge at Santa Slam 2018 followed by a real-talk chat with AshMac backstage, where he got real about his confrontation with the police in Germany back in November.

Plus, he talked about his latest mixtape and plans for 2019. He even revealed that he would like to get into acting.

This is definitely a must see interview — check it out above!

