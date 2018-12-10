Is This Why Michelle Williams Called Off Her Engagement To Pastor Chad Johnson?

Looks like Michelle Williams decided that she wasn’t ready to be a wife but the question is what changed all the sudden?

via: People

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams and pastor Chad Johnson have endured many ups and downs in their year and a half together.

The couple — who, according to a since-deleted Instagram Story from Williams on Friday, have split — spoke to PEOPLE and other outlets numerous times throughout their relationship, outlining their love for one another and the bumps they hit along the way.

Williams, 38, and Johnson, 41, first met in March 2017 at an Arizona spiritual retreat run by Johnson, a life coach who has also worked as a chaplain for pro sports teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Dodgers.

“I was in a horrible, dark place,” Williams previously told PEOPLE. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.”

Johnson could relate. “When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” he explained, adding he had all but given up on dating. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”

