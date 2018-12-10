Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Married??

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle have been dating off and on for years. TMZ caught the couple on Lauren London’s birthday weekend and Lauren made sure Nipsey dropped her new title, wife!

The couple have been dating for a while and have one son together, Kross. If the two indeed tied the knot, congratulations are in order.

