Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle have been dating off and on for years. TMZ caught the couple on Lauren London’s birthday weekend and Lauren made sure Nipsey dropped her new title, wife!
The couple have been dating for a while and have one son together, Kross. If the two indeed tied the knot, congratulations are in order.
13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta
12 photos Launch gallery
13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta
1. “Me and my Loc” – NipseySource: 1 of 12
2. Lauren and Mr. Cool.Source: 2 of 12
3. He got the hottest chick in the game wearing his chain.Source: 3 of 12
4. Riding out in all black.Source: 4 of 12
5. Lauren admiring a G from afar.Source: 5 of 12
6. Riding and rollin’.Source: 6 of 12
7. Yacht life.Source: 7 of 12
8. Cornrows and diamonds… Lauren’s #MCE.Source: 8 of 12
9. “CRENSHAW” – NipseySource: 9 of 12
10. Beauty and the beast.Source: 10 of 12
11. “LOUIS THA 13th w THA GOD.” – NipseySource: 11 of 12
12. “I fux w yo style. U should b somebody stylist.” – NipseySource: 12 of 12
Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Married?? was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com
