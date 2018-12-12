Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Romeo Lands Role In “Bad Boys 3” Film

Fans were overjoyed when they heard “Bad Boys 3” would really be happening. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are set to give us one more installment of the hit movie, but not by themselves.

Romeo just announced on social media that he will be joining the cast and can’t wait to act alongside people he looks up to the most. The film is set to be released in January of 2020.

In other news, a video has made it’s way around social media of Yung Miami and Kodak Black allegedly getting engaged. Kodak announced that it isn’t true and when he decides to pop the big question it will be a more magical moment.

Lastly, Lil Wayne dropped a new album this year and Headkrack had to show his love to the rapper. He mentioned that Lil Wayne has been in the game since the late 90’s and continues to rock out as well as give fans a great project every time.

See photos of Lil Wayne below!

[caption id="attachment_507346" align="alignnone" width="700"] Source: LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 14: Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage at the Samsung booth at E3 Expo 2016 on June 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Samsung)[/caption] This past Saturday (August 18), 2 Chainz jumped the broom with his longtime love, Kesha Ward and while it was a star-studded event featuring guests like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Monica, Lil Wayne’s appearance became the topic of discussion on social media. The man who once rapped “long hair don’t care” showed up to the Chainz’s wedding looking like he was a few dread locks away from becoming Coolio’s lookalike. For the first time in a long time fans were finally able to see Tunechi without a fitted on his dome and were not ready for what they saw. Weezy F. Baldin.’ https://twitter.com/zekNcashe/status/1030988017434017792 Upon laying eyes on this unforeseen development the internet was quick to pounce on Wayne’s struggle wig with all kinds of jokes while others refused to partake in the slander. Check out the internet’s reactions below and let us know if you think Weezy should holla at Safaree for some hairline advice.

