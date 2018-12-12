Nicki Minaj Defends Her New Boyfriend And His Criminal Past

Nicki has a new boo…well old boo who is back in her life and he’s def no stranger to the streets.

Nicki Minaj has a long history with her new boyfriend, because she first fell for him when she was a teenager — and she feels he’s changed since his checkered past.

Sources close to Nicki tell TMZ … her first relationship with Kenneth Petty happened when she was a 16-year-old living in Queens, and she calls him one of her first loves. As they say, what’s old is new again … she’s been showing him off in pics from a romantic getaway for her 36th birthday.

We’re told Nicki understands Kenneth has a troubled past — he’s a registered sex offender convicted of attempted rape — but she’s confident he’s matured since his time in NY state prison in the late 1990s. Nicki believes in second chances and has faith he’ll be good to her.

