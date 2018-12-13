B-Swift Makes SportsCenter After Pacers Halftime Show Goes Viral [VIDEO]

During halftime of the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks game, two Indiana Pacers fans squared off in a game of tic-tac-toe, that has gone viral.

Now for those who have not seen the video yet, the game was really simple, every time you make a layup, you go to mid-court and mark your place. Connect three spots in a line or diagonally and you win.

Sounds simple right?

Well, the two fans didn’t seem to get that memo as they both struggled to follow the rules, with one fan in particular missing three opportunities to win the game.

If that’s not enough, Hot’s own B-Swift who is a fan-favorite emcee at the Pacers games was on the mic during the hilarious rendition of tic-tac-toe. As much as he tried to help the two contestants, even he couldn’t help but ask the two fans “what are you doing?!” as the crowd laughed at his frustration.

The video of the halftime show has since gone viral, being featured on ESPN, Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports and more. It was even featured on SportsCenter, Thursday morning. Watch the video for yourself below.

