RICHMOND, Ind. — A teenager shot and killed himself at a Richmond middle school Thursday morning, police said.

The district earlier said there “has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the building is secure.” – Fox59

There has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the school building is secure. — WeRrichmond (@wearrrichmond) December 13, 2018

Initial reports indicate one person is dead after a shooting inside Dennis Intermediate School. All students appear to be safe. pic.twitter.com/J7kc2K7kWV — Jeff Lane (@jeff_lanenews) December 13, 2018

