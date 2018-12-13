QTNA: Without Janet Jackson Would There Be…

Congratulations are in order for the ICONIC Janet Jackson (Ms. Jackson if you’re nasty).

She has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2019. In my opinion, is longggg over due. its 2018, theres no reason why Janet Jackson shouldn’t have been presented with such accolades yearssss ago.

“Janet Jackson‘s enormous fan base has proven, once again, that they are in control. After being nominated three times, iconic singer Janet has finally been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Every year, fans, industry committee members, and past inductees vote five to seven nominees into the Hall of Fame – recognizing them for their contribution to the music industry. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2019 inductees include: Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Zombies, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks and The Cure. ” – TJB

Its no secret Janet set the foundation and was a trailblazer for women In the music industry when it comes to singing, dancing, and acting.

QTNA: If there was no such thing as “Janet Jackson” would we know artists like Ciara, Britney, or Beyonce?

Yes, we would know Beyonce thats not up for debate lol

