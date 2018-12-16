Meek Mill Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s New Man

Nicki Minaj has been showing off her new man on social media. Despite the rumors and scandal around him, Nicki seems to be enjoying her time with her new boo. Although there is a lot of buzz on social media, one may not have expected Meek Mill to jump in on the conversation.
When asked how he felt about Nicki’s Meek had a very mature answer…well sort of.
What are your thoughts? Is Meek being petty or is this a mature response? What do you say when asked about your ex’s new boyfriend/girlfriend?
The Life & Times Of Meek Mill (Photo Gallery)
25 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Meek Mill (Photo Gallery)
1. RapCaviar LiveSource: 1 of 25
2. Meek Mill ‘Wins & Losses’ Album Release PartySource: 2 of 25
3. Medusa’s 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek MillSource: 3 of 25
4. Meek Mill ‘Wins & Losses’ Album Release PartySource: 4 of 25
5. MMG Weekend’s The #BIGGEST Pool PartySource: 5 of 25
6. Meek Mill Hosts Album Release PartySource: 6 of 25
7. Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ersSource: 7 of 25
8. Super Bowl LI PartiesSource: 8 of 25
9. #CM9 Release ConcertSource: 9 of 25
10. New Year’s Eve Pre-party With Meek MillSource: 10 of 25
11. Birthday Bash Weekend Grand Finale Hosted by Meek MillSource: 11 of 25
12. Meek MillSource: 12 of 25
13. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource: 13 of 25
14. Rockie Fresh ‘Electric Highway’ Release PartySource: 14 of 25
15. The Meek Mill Pop Up Store ExperienceSource: 15 of 25
16. Celebrities arrive to the Tidal X 10/20 show in BrooklynSource: 16 of 25
17. Meek Mill,Source: 17 of 25
18. 2015 BET Awards – ShowSource: 18 of 25
19. Drake, J. Cole, Waka Flocka Flame and Meek Mill Perform At The Verizon Wireless AmphitheatreSource: 19 of 25
20. Meek Mill Album 2015Source: 20 of 25
21. The Dreamchaser Tour Featuring Meek MillSource: 21 of 25
22. BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 – Audience and ShowSource: 22 of 25
23. Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 19 – ShowSource: 23 of 25
24. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill at Fight Night, Las Vegas day partySource: 24 of 25
25. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block ShowSource: 25 of 25
Meek Mill Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s New Man was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com
comments – add yours