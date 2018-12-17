Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Tour Is Coming To Indy In February!

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tour is coming to Indy!

Dani D made the announcement on Monday afternoon, confirming that Scotts’s tour will hit town on February 20th, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

According to Cosmpolitan.com, The Astroworld tour is modeled after an amusement park, as in there are literal rides—including a massive ferris wheel that Travis lets one lucky fan take a whirl on during every show:

We do’t know about you but we can’t wait to see Travis Scott perform LIVE next year in February!

