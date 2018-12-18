Travis Scott in Indianapolis: How To Get Presale Tickets

On Monday afternoon, Hot 96.3 announced that Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour is officially coming to Indy next year on February 20th, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tickets don’t go on sale until December 20th, but we’ve got your plugged on presale tickets!

Starting Wednesday, December 19th from 4pm to 10pm, you can purchase presale tickets using the special password: CHILL

CLICK HERE now to purchase your presale tickets to see Travis Scott’s Astroworld and don’t forget to use that special password above!

