So with the world still riled up about who the king of R&B is – I got a quick chance to catch up with Tory Lanez right before he hit the stage at the first ever, SOLD OUT KYSmas show at the Fillmore. He killed his set; it was hot, literally. I don’t even think his feet even touched the stage (No, really, he crowd surfed the entire show!)

Who y’all got as the King of R&B? Does it matter?

What Does Tory Lanez Think About The “King Of R&B” was originally published on kysdc.com

