Joe Budden Proposes To Cyn Santana [VIDEO]

Miami New Years Eve - Parties & People

Congratulations are in order for Joe Budden and his lady love of nearly three years, Cyn Santana. The couple share an adorable one-year-old son together and a lovely house in New Jersey, so fans have been counting down the days on Joe to make the big move toward officiality with Cyn.

During a live taping of the Joe Budden podcast in NYC this evening, Joe called Cyn to the stage, dropped to one knee, and asked Cyn to spend the rest of her life with him.

Good for them! We can’t wait to see this Mona Scott-Young produced wedding special!

See photos of Joe Budden and Cyn Santana together below!

15 Photos Of Joe Budden & Cyn Santana’s Adorable Family Of Three

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are becoming one of our favorite Instagram couples. Little Lexington is the most adorable baby and when he smiles, we can feel our wombs start jumping. Scroll through this gallery of their cutest social media moments.

