Apparently the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Emily B’s offspring.

Ariana Fletcher, the ex-girlfriend and baby mother of Chicago rapper G-Herbo, says Emily B’s daughter, Tiana Williams, broke up their happy home. She posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram allegedly on a date in the Windy City.

But it doesn’t stop there.

According to Ari, Emily B came to her in defense of her daughter–but then allegedly told G-Herbo lies about their conversation.

While Emily B does admit she called Ari, she says Tiana didn’t know she called and is disappointed Ari didn’t reach out to her daughter before taking the situation to the internet.

Here’s hoping Emily B’s resolution for 2019 is “No More Drama.”

Read More: Bossip

Emily B Defends Daughter Over G-Herbo Relationship Accusations was originally published on 92q.com