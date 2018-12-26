The Kardashian Annual Christmas Card Happened After All! [PHOTO]

After going through a whole “will they” or “won’t they” process, the Kardashian family actually went ahead and released their annual Christmas Card over the holiday. Last year’s holiday drama made everyone think that the Christmas Card wasn’t happening this year but instead the three Kardashian girls and sister Kylie got all the people they could for the shoot – their kids!

Several members of the family shared the picture on Instagram. It features featured Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Also pictured is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian; Kim’s children North West, Saint West and Chicago West; Kourtney’s kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick; Khloe’s daughter True Thompson and Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster.

A sigh of relief for keeping traditions together. Kim revealed on Twitter during the Christmas holidays that they all “waited until the last minute” to do the shoot – creating more schedule-driven chaos to hit the family again.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re [SIC] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all our kids come meet us. Kendall [Jenner] and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

