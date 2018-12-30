Queen Naija opens up about her insecurities during pregnancy

View this post on Instagram

as much as I wanna write a motivational caption saying how much I embrace these, I don’t like them. I’ve watched my body transform in a matter of 5 years and it has been drastic. It has caused me tears, frustration, insecurities, low confidence, and doubt. but beyond all this I still see how beautiful and powerful God created the woman. He created us to create more of us.. women deserve more respect and appreciation. #welcometoreality