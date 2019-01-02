Welcome to Hot 96.3!

We’re sorry to announce that Boom 102.9 Indy is no longer available but that doesn’t mean you can’t still listen and enjoy some of your favorite music!

Starting now you are officially part of the Hot 96.3 family which is the home of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and some your favorite personalities including B-Swift, Dani D and AshMac!

You can click here to listen live online or you can click here to download the Hot 96.3 mobile app on your smartphone through the iTunes Store or Android Marketplace and listen to us wherever you go!

Weekday Show Schedule

6am-10am – Rickey Smiley Morning Show

10am-3pm – Ashmac

3pm-7pm – Dani D

7pm-Midnight – BSwift

