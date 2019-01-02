Usher Gets Clowned Over New Perm For 2019 [PHOTOS]

Usher had quite the start to 2019. Not long after he announced that he and estranged wife Grace Miguel were filing for divorce, he debuted his latest hairstyle and it … well, it’s something.

Gotta let it perm?

Fans began clowning the Grammy-award winner and his new look, even prompting Yung Joc to question whether or not he rocked the perm better. Joc’s question? “Who Is The Real King Of Hair & Fleek?”

Nevertheless, Usher is shrugging off all of the comments about his new look. That doesn’t mean that some of the reactions haven’t had us crying laughing.

Usher looks a wop bop a Doo Dop a got damn fool https://t.co/W7rPsqOqeN — Dre.(like Dree) (@NeauxlaDre) January 1, 2019

Usher out here looking like Basie Skanks https://t.co/teIhHxXSwj — 🌹🌻 (@jayjenai) January 1, 2019

Usher Barrino. pic.twitter.com/hw2RHSa0ci — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) January 1, 2019

Usher look like Pepe Le Pew pic.twitter.com/OOMYKvk3OC — Ty (@_ThaiNoodles) January 1, 2019

Yung Joc and Usher look like young, White hipster megachurch pastors pic.twitter.com/kAeQorlmVK — MT (@__melech) January 2, 2019

Usher done joined the Hip-Hop/R&B Aunties Club. pic.twitter.com/sQvO06I1OG — Glen Coco. (@itsjayeko) January 1, 2019

In other news, the suspect who allegedly robbed Usher and others was arrested and caught with over 2,000 items valued at more than $2 million.

