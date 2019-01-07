B2K Set To Bring Reunion Tour To Indianapolis

B2K‘s Millennium Tour is officially coming to Indianapolis on Thursday, March 21st At Bankers Life Fieldhouse!
Multi-platinum R&B group B2K (Omarion, J-Boog, Fizz and Raz-B), will kick off a limited engagement tour entitled “The Millennium Tour” along with, Mario.
Also scheduled to perform; Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V!
B2K posted a video message on their Instagram message as all four members invite fans to buy tickets to their tour. See the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Official message from #B2K 🗣#TheMillenniumTour #Omarion #Boog #Fizz #RazB Grooming for @boogie_p @airfizzo @razb_b2k : @nicholerayartistry Stylist: @stackzofstyleproductionz Barber: @trillbarber + @fade_arelli For Omarion: Stylist: Omarion Barber: @Shizz Hair: @hairlovebynikkihowell Photographer: @shotbysham
Tickets don’t officially go on sale Monday, January 14th, 2019 but tune into Hot 96.3 for your chance to win tickets!
See the full list of dates below.
- 3/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center3/9 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- 3/14 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena
- 3/15 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
- 3/16 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
- 3/17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- 3/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- 3/22 – Cincinnati, OH – US Bank Arena
- 3/23 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- 3/24 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
- 3/29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- 3/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center
- 3/31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- 4/5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 4/6 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- 4/7 – Baltimore, MD – UMBC Event Center
- 4/11 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena
- 4/12 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
- 4/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
- 4/18 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
- 4/19 – Dallas, TX – Verizon Theatre
- 4/20 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- 4/21 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
- 4/26 – Cleveland OH – Quicken Loans Arena
- 4/27 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
- 4/28 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center