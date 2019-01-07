B2K Set To Bring Reunion Tour To Indianapolis

B2K‘s Millennium Tour is officially coming to Indianapolis on Thursday, March 21st At Bankers Life Fieldhouse!

Multi-platinum R&B group B2K (Omarion, J-Boog, Fizz and Raz-B), will kick off a limited engagement tour entitled “The Millennium Tour” along with, Mario.

Also scheduled to perform; Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V!

B2K posted a video message on their Instagram message as all four members invite fans to buy tickets to their tour. See the video below:

Tickets don’t officially go on sale Monday, January 14th, 2019 but tune into Hot 96.3 for your chance to win tickets!

See the full list of dates below.

3/8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center3/9 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

3/14 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

3/15 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

3/16 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

3/17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

3/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

3/22 – Cincinnati, OH – US Bank Arena

3/23 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

3/24 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

3/29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

3/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

3/31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

4/5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

4/6 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

4/7 – Baltimore, MD – UMBC Event Center

4/11 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena

4/12 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

4/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

4/18 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

4/19 – Dallas, TX – Verizon Theatre

4/20 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

4/21 – New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

4/26 – Cleveland OH – Quicken Loans Arena

4/27 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

4/28 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

