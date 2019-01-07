LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Indicted On Child Abuse Charges, Faces 54 Years In Prison

Tommie Lee, star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been indicted on multiple child abuse charges. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of up to 54 years in prison.

According to the indictment filed by the state of Georgia, Tommie Lee allegedly went to her young daughter’s middle school in October 2018 and disrupted the class, slapped her daughter on the hands with her purse strap, slapped her across the face, dragged her down a hallway by her hair and threw her into a metal locker.

There are 7 charges in the indictment, three of which are felonies. The remaining charges are misdemeanors. If she’s convicted on all seven charges, she could be locked up for up to five decades.

