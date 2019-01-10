After a bout with delusion, self-proclaimed King of R&B, Jacquees, is keeping his mind on the music and is hitting the road for The 4275 Tour.
He’s expected to karaoke his way across the country, starting with a stop in Salt Lake City, UT this Friday and ending at The Filmore in Silver Spring, MD.
Jacquees does have an album of his own. 4275 features the platinum-certified “B.E.D.,” “At The Club,” and “You.”
Get tickets HERE.
4275 Tour Dates
Jan. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Jan. 12 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Jan. 17 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
Jan. 18 – Oakland, CA -Grand Live at Venue Oakland
Jan. 19 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
Jan. 20 – Fresno, CA – Industry Commerce Building
Jan. 21 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Jan. 23 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
Jan. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft
Jan. 26 – Detroit, MI – Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 29 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
Jan. 31 – Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon
Feb. 2 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Feb. 8 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
Feb. 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Feb. 14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Feb. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Feb. 16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
Feb. 24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza Presented
Feb. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Feb. 27 – Richmond, VA – The National
Mar. 3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Jacquees’ Remake Of ‘Candy Rain’ Resurfaces, Black Twitter Conjures Heavy D’s Ghost
King of R&Beef: Jacquees Hitting the Road for 4275 Tour was originally published on 92q.com