Waffle House is investigating after employees at a Georgia location were seen on video pouring food on a passed-out customer and making him appear to dance, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The victim’s fiance, who asked not to be identified, said the man did not know what had happened to him until the video was shared to a now private Instagram page featuring similar videos of other customers.
“As soon as I saw it, I was in awe, and I busted out crying,” she told the news station in an interview.
In the video, at least two employees were seen pouring salt on the man’s head and they topped it off with a slice of cheese and ketchup.
Later in the video, a male employee was seen propping the customer up and making him dance.
The victim reportedly went to the Waffle House that night to sober up.
“He went to go and get his head together, get his mind straight,” his fiancee said. “He passed out during that time and they took advantage of him.”
When he woke up, ordered food, paid and walked home, he said. His fiancee thinks there may be more victims who never knew the employees were having a laugh at their expense. She would like to see them fired.
“Half of the people who are on this page don’t even know they are being exposed at the moment,” she said.
Waffle House has apologized and launched an investigation into the incident. The victim has filed a report with police for simple battery.
Broken Engagements: Hollywood Style
Broken Engagements: Hollywood Style
1. Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna1 of 10
2. Toni Braxton & Birdman2 of 10
3. Christina Milian And Jas Prince3 of 10
4. Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs4 of 10
5. Reggie Bush & Kim Kardashian5 of 10
6. Big Sean & Naya Rivera6 of 10
7. Brandy & Ryan Press7 of 10
8. Vivica A. Fox & Slim8 of 10
9. Nick Cannon & Selita Ebanks9 of 10
10. Kanye West & Alexis Phifer10 of 10
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Waffle House Employees Pour Food On Passed-Out Customer, Share Video Online was originally published on blackamericaweb.com