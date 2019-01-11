Here’s How To Get B2K: The Millennium Tour Presale Tickets For Indianapolis

On March 21st at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, multiplatinum R&B Group B2K is will reunite on “The Millennium Tour” with performances by Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V.

Tickets don’t go on sale until Monday, January 14th, but we have you covered with pre-sale tickets!

Starting today, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. and until midnight on Sunday, January 13th, YOU can purchase pre-sale tickets using the password: SAVE

With that code, not only do you get exclusive pre-sale access to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public but you also get $5 off your ticket!

So, don’t waste anymore time, click here to get your pre-sale tickets using the password: SAVE

