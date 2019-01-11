Eddie Murphy Confirms ‘Coming To America’ 2 Is Coming

This is crazy! According to Deadline, Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his role as Prince Akeem for a sequel to the 1988 classic Coming To America!

Here’s the synopsis: In the sequel, Akeem learns about a long lost son, and must return to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.

What Murphy and director Craig Brewer are hoping is that the original cast from Arsenio Hall to James Earl Jones, John Amos and Shari Headley all return to reprise their roles from the original.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

I don’t know how it’s going to work but it’s supposed to work?

