After all the controversy about there not being any kind of Atlanta hip-hop involved with the Super Bowl Halftime show, Maroon 5 confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that Big Boi of OutKast is set to join them and Travis Scott on February 3rd.

Daddy Fat Sacks’ inclusion is a no brainer as he’s not only one of the greatest emcees to ever touch a mic, he’s one of the pioneers of Atlanta hip-hop, period. For 25 years as a member of OutKast and on the solo tip, Big Boi has repped Atlanta to the fullest.

Of course, a few people reacted favorably to the news:

just make it a Big Boi concert and show occasional shots of Maroon 5 in the crowd — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 13, 2019

I will be watching the Super Bowl for Big Boi and Big Boi only — Jeañña (@jeannathomas) January 13, 2019

We have a sad portion of a generation who doesn’t even know who Big Boi is. pic.twitter.com/4FjZyaxJXm — 🇺🇸🇲🇽 True To The 404 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@ATLSportsNut_19) January 13, 2019

Here’s us hoping for at least an OutKast spot — but that would involve convincing André 3000 and that may be something totally different.

RELATED: Travis Scott Joins Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show

RELATED: All The Atlanta Based Artists Who Could Have Played Super Bowl LIII Instead Of Maroon 5

RELATED: Cardi B Allegedly Turned Down Super Bowl Performance Because The Bag Was Light?

Big Boi To Join Travis Scott, Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 96.3: