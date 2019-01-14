So the boys of B2K are definitely making sure that this Millennium Tour hype turns into something special. Not only does the tour feature some of your favorite artists from the 2000s in Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Bobby V, Pretty Ricky, Mario and Chingy but apparently, a You Got Served 2 could be coming too?

J Boog took to Instagram on Monday with a short video teasing the project with a caption that said simply, “Ya’ll ain’t ready.”

Marques Houston also shared an image for it with the caption reading “Get Ready.”

Are you here for it? I’m here for it!

There’s Possibly A ‘You Got Served 2’ On The Way! [VIDEO] was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

