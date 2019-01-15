Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards!

Keys announced the news this morning via a video on her YouTube channel, followed by a post on Instagram.

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s Grammy nominations with eight nods recognizing his work for the “Black Panther” soundtrack. Drake is right behind him with seven nominations, followed by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., who all notched five nominations.

For Keys, who has won 15 Grammy Awards, this will be her first time ever hosting the Grammys.

“This is my first time. I am thrilled!” Keys said. “It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 10th at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m.

Alicia Keys To Host 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On Hot 96.3: