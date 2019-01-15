Nipsey Hussle Says He’s NOT Engaged To Lauren London Despite Their Alleged Engagement Shoot For GQ

Nipsey Hussle decided to finally set the record straight about his relationship to Lauren London. He’s saying they aren’t engaged…even though they allegedly just did an engagement photo shoot and we’ve heard him refer to her as his wife before. Hmmm I’m not sure I’m buying this one…

via: TheYBF

TMZ reported people from the GQ production team spilled tea that Nipsey and Lauren are already engaged, but they want to keep it underwraps. It’s reported the photos the couple snapped on Saturday were “definitely engagement photos.”

Well, Nispey says otherwise. (Lauren said a few weeks ago as well they’re not engaged when a post of hers sparked confusion.) He hopped on Twitter to announce there’s no wedding bells (at least not yet)

